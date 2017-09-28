New details released on infant left on side of Oklahoma interstate

OKLAHOMA CITY – We’re learning more information about a woman who left an infant on the side of an Oklahoma interstate.

Oklahoma City police say a church group that was leaving Frontier City spotted the child on the side of I-40 on Saturday afternoon.

“I saw something out of the corner of my eye on the highway and I was like, ‘That looks like a baby.’ So I pulled over, backed up, there’s a baby here in a carrier,” the 911 caller said.

The driver said the baby was found about 20 miles from the Shawnee exit along I-40.

“And it’s on the side of I-40?” the dispatcher said.

“Yeah, I just picked him up and put him in the van,” the 911 caller said.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MSgt. Gary Knight, with the Oklahoma City Police Department, said the infant was about 10 feet from the shoulder of the highway.

Initially, police said that the child was found with $5,500 in cash and a birth certificate.

However, authorities tell KFOR that the money and the documents were not found with the infant. Instead, they were found inside the mother's abandoned vehicle, which was located a short distance away.

Police say the vehicle was found about a mile away, near S.E. 104th and Carolyn Rd.

Investigators say they found the child's mother walking along I-40 the same evening that the baby was found.

At this point, they say the investigation is still ongoing.