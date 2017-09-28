Officials: 6 Oklahoma schools named ‘2017 National Blue Ribbon Schools’

OKLAHOMA CITY – Six Oklahoma schools recently received national recognition for students’ overall academic performance.

On Thursday, U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos recognized more than 342 schools based on their overall academic excellence or for making progress in improving student academic achievement levels.

Officials with the Oklahoma Department of Education say six Oklahoma public schools were named 2017 National Blue Ribbon Schools.

Organizers say the following schools made the list as ‘Exemplary High Performing Schools:’

Centennial Elementary School (Edmond Public Schools)

Cheyenne Middle School (Edmond Public Schools)

Grove Valley Elementary School (Deer Creek Public Schools)

Dove Science Academy in Oklahoma City

Earl Harris Elementary School (Bethany Public Schools)

Westwood Elementary School (Stillwater Public Schools.)

“High levels of academic achievement require visionary leadership, exceptional educators who prioritize meeting the needs of students every day and the support of engaged families,” Oklahoma State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister said. “We congratulate these six educational communities for being recognized as among the very best in the United States.”