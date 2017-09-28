Oklahoma City man arrested for allegedly pointing gun at school playground

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City man was arrested after he allegedly pointed a loaded gun at a playground where children were playing

On Sept. 15, officers were called to the 1100 block of N.W. 45th St. after a witness saw a man point a gun at an elementary school playground.

According to the arrest affidavit, the witness told officers that she saw a man point a silver-colored pistol out of the passenger’s side window of a car at the Horace Mann Elementary School playground. At the time, the witness told police that there were children playing on the playground.

However, no shots were ever fired.

A short time later, officers spotted a vehicle that matched the description of the alleged suspect’s vehicle and conducted a traffic stop.

The passenger in the front seat, who was identified as 24-year-old Blaize Jones, was taken into custody and placed in a patrol car. The report states that officers spotted a pistol on the passenger’s side floor board and a loose 9mm round on the seat.

“Upon further inspection of the hi-point pistol, officers discovered it was chamber loaded, with rounds in the magazine,” the report states.

Jones was arrested on complaints of pointing a firearm, and transporting a loaded firearm.