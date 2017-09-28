Oklahoma drama students tackle tough topic

MOORE, Okla. – Drama students at SouthMoore High School are putting on a powerful and emotional stage play.

It is called ‘Nora’s Lost,’ and it is about an older woman with Alzheimer’s Disease who follows a vision of her husband into the woods.

As she wanders, the audience sees memories of her family, her husband, and her younger self.

“It is personal to me. It was something that I felt that I could help them understand and learn from. And bring some awareness to Alzheimer’s. ” said

Andrea Perez, Theatre Director, Southmoore High School.

These talented young actors are doing more than performing.

They are raising awareness about Alzheimer’s Disease.

“Before the show started I thought Alzheimer’s all you did was you just forget memories. I didn’t realize you lose bodily functions and you forget things that you thought you would never forget such as names and family members. And it just really took a toll, but it was a good toll and I’m glad we’re spreading awareness for it. ” said Taylor Worsham, Senior, Southmoore High School

Instead of charging admission to the play, they are asking for donations that will be presented to the local Alzheimer’s Association.

“I’m glad that we are raising money for Alzheimer’s. Because when I came into this I did not understand it fully. But now I feel like I’ve gotten so much more knowledge over it. ” said Sarah Townley, Junior, Southmoore High School

“For them to take their talents and their skills and impact this disease in the way that their doing is truly fantastic.” said Mark Fried, President & CEO Oklahoma Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association

McDonald’s is proud to sponsor What’s Right With Our Schools with KFOR.

Ange Koffi presented the school with a $600.00 check for this awareness campaign.

If you have a good story idea about something good happening in our schools please go to KFOR.com/ourschools and leave a short note.