Oklahoma family believes that body found under tarp is missing loved one

MCINTOSH COUNTY, Okla. – A local family is searching for answers after their loved one disappeared earlier this month.

Family members say they’ve been looking for 21-year-old Damion Martin since Sept. 16 when he was reported missing.

Now, they say police may have found him.

“I feel like it’s my brother,” said Destiny Martin, Damion’s sister, told FOX 23.

Investigators say a man living in a rural area in Eufaula called police after he spotted a body hidden under a tarp.

Now, it is up to the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the man’s identity, but Martin’s family members say they hope this discovery can bring them closure.

“We don’t have to keep wondering, we don’t have to keep thinking, ‘Is he alright?” Antonio Pierce, Martin’s cousin, said.

The medical examiner’s office says it could take up to a week to positively identify the body.