One arrested in connection to Oklahoma City man’s murder

OKLAHOMA CITY – One suspect has been taken into custody following the shooting death of an Oklahoma City man.

Around 2:45 p.m. on Sep. 23, officers were called to a shooting in the 2000 block of N.E. 26th St.

When police arrived at the home, they found 33-year-old Noah Ruff lying in the front yard.

Investigators say Ruff had been shot multiple times and was rushed to a nearby hospital. However, he died from his injuries.

Now, authorities say they have a suspect in custody for Ruff’s murder.

Officials arrested Darris Brooks on Wednesday afternoon on a first-degree murder complaint.