× Some OU students, councilwoman pushing for DeBarr Ave. name change

NORMAN, Okla. — A group of OU students are joining a city councilwoman to push for a change to a street named after a prominent Ku Klux Klan member.

DeBarr Avenue, which is right behind Campus Corner in Norman, is named after Edwin DeBarr.

DeBarr was one of The University of Oklahoma’s first four professors and was also a high-ranking member of the Ku Klux Klan.

Now, students and residents are joining Ward 6 councilwoman Breea Clark to petition for the name to be changed.

Several community members argued for the change during public comment at a recent city council meeting.