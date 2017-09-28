Sonic Drive-in hit with lawsuits after credit card hack

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Anyone who's used their debit or credit card at Sonic may be at risk.

Amy Welch from the Oklahoma Society of Certified Public Accountants is a regular on News Four and always educating us on money.

Right after the Equifax data breach Amy froze her credit.

“In some cases it cost money, $5 to $10 dollars,” she said. “To me it's worth it for the peace of mind, just to make sure okay there's no one who can open an account in my name including myself.”

The Sonic breach could have effected millions of credit and debit card accounts.

Thursday, the Oklahoma City Law Firm of Federman and Sherwood filed the first data breach class action suit claiming Sonic's "payment system is over 30 years old" and the fast food chain "intentionally, willfully, recklessly, or negligently failed to take adequate and reasonable measures to ensure its data systems were protected."

Sonic refutes those claims telling the In Your Corner team 90 percent of its system has been updated and they are in the process of updating the rest of the technology.

Sonic's updated statement:

"As SONIC's investigation is ongoing, it is premature to discuss the size and scope of this matter. We have a longstanding practice to not discuss pending or current litigation in the media.

While law enforcement limits the information we can share, we will communicate additional information as we are able."

We're learning a second lawsuit was filed in Oregon.

The court filing alleges sonic "unjustifiably failed to timely notify consumers of its data breach and only chose to notify consumers of its breach after hackers were caught attempting to sell its stolen information in underground cybercrime stores."

Sonic sent News 4 this statement:

Officials with Sonic confirm a security breach involving credit cards used at some Sonic locations. @kfor pic.twitter.com/mOb3xoPSyT — Jessica Bruno (@JbrunoKFOR) September 27, 2017

The In Your Corner bottom line:

If you've used your card at sonic stay alert.

With these recent data breaches you might want to freeze your credit and request new bank and credit cards.

Go pull your credit report!

You get three free reports each year through the big credit reporting agencies.

Get your free credit reports here.