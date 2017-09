Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The college basketball scandal that has resulted in the firing of Oklahoma State assistant basketball coach Lamont Evans is also affecting someone very close to the head coach of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Billy Donovan played in college at Providence for Rick Pitino, then coached under Pitino for five years at Kentucky.

Pitino has been placed on administrative leave, and his attorney says he's been "effectively fired" for his role in the corruption scheme investigated by the FBI.