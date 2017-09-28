Victims in school stabbing bullied attacker moments before deadly altercation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK - A student who was stabbed to death in his Bronx classroom, and a second student who was critically injured, bullied their attacker moments before the deadly altercation, police said.

Police say 18-year-old Abel Cedeno lashed out with a pocketknife during third-period history class.

Matthew McCree, 15, was fatally stabbed, and a 16-year-old was critically injured in the attack, police said.

NYPD Chief Robert Boyce told PIX11 that the two victims threw pencils and papers at Cedeno, apparently prompting him to engage them in an altercation that ended with him stabbing them both in the chest with a 3-inch switchblade.

The teen has been charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder, manslaughter, two counts of attempted manslaughter, two counts of assault, two counts of criminal possession of a weapon.