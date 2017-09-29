4 Our Vets: Free program teaching Oklahoma veterans how to play guitar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A free program is giving veterans the chance to learn to play the guitar, even if they have no experience.

GIVE, also known as the Guitar Initiative for Veterans, is a 12-week program for veterans to learn to play the guitar.

Organizers say the first class has already started, and 15 veterans are learning everything from music theory to how to hear correct pitch and tone.

Marcus Hill, with GIVE, says that the class not only teaches veterans how to play the guitar, but it also helps with the effects of PTSD

Organizers say it also creates a supportive environment that encourages communication and creativity.

The free program relies on donations from the community to continue, so a poker run this weekend will help fund future classes.

The poker run is being hosted by Booger Reds in Midwest City on Saturday, Sept. 30 and will include stops in Arcadia, Edmond, Oklahoma City and Midwest City.

The run will last from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The proceeds from the event will allow veterans who complete the GIVE program to be rewarded with a guitar package.

If you would like to help the program, you can donate by emailing give@ohfo.org.