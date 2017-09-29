4 your weekend: Market on the Meadows, UCO Edmond Jazz Lab Festival

The Edmond Historical Society and Museum has a new exhibit called “The Power of Children.”

The museum focuses on Anne Frank, Ruby Bridges, and Ryan White, and explores the power of words and actions when facing difficult times.

Entrance to the museum is free, but donations are accepted.

The Market on the Meadows is happening Saturday in Shawnee on Coker Road.

You can enjoy a day of shopping in the meadow featuring numerous vendors and a variety of items. Everything from handmade jewelry and art to upcycled and antique finds.

This a free event!

The UCO Edmond Jazz Lab Festival is tonight and Saturday at their location on East 5th Street in Edmond.

There will be great music featuring performances by students, faculty, and renowned musicians from all over the country.

You’ll get to hear all kinds of jazz music from acoustic to big band at this highly anticipated music festival.