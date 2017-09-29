After jury finds him guilty in murder trial, what’s next for Alton Nolen?

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. – After the jury reached a guilty verdict, the prosecution in the murder trial involving the beheading of a Moore woman can’t rest yet.

On Friday, a jury of 12 people found Alton Nolen guilty of beheading coworker Colleen Hufford and stabbing her more than 50 times, as well as stabbing another coworker, Traci Johnson, 41 times, and assaulting four others who tried to stop him.

The incident happened in 2014 when Nolen and the victims were working at Vaughan Foods in Moore.

Over the 10-day trial, several people provided graphic testimony – eye-witness accounts of the crime.

Now he’s been found guilty of first degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon, and four counts of assault.

“At this point in time, we’ve just got a lot more work to do,” District Attorney Greg Mashburn said.

On Monday, court will reconvene at 9:30 a.m.

The prosecution will present evidence on the five counts besides murder, and the jury will decide on a punishment for those.

After that, the state is tasked with getting the jury to choose the punishment they think Nolen deserves – the death penalty.

“We anticipate, though, depending on how long they’re out on Monday, that we can go directly into the punishment phase of the murder count and put on that victim impact evidence,” Mashburn said.

Colleen Hufford’s daughter will take the stand with a personal statement on the impact of her mother’s murder.

“Justice for Colleen,” Mashburn said. “That’s what we’re all wanting.”