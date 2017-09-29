× Agents: Armed suspect who fired at officers, led them on pursuit is still on the run

STILWELL, Okla. – Authorities say they are still looking for a suspect who is believed to have been shot by an Oklahoma police officer.

Around 5 a.m. on Friday, officials with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation say a suspect was involved in a drive-by shooting in Stilwell.

A short time later, officers spotted the suspect’s vehicle and attempted to pull the suspect over. However, the driver led them on a pursuit before crashing in the 800 block of E. Road and 4680 N. Road in Stilwell.

At that point, investigators say the suspect got out of the vehicle and began running from police. During the chase, officials say the suspect fired a weapon at officers and police returned fire.

An officer says he believes he hit the suspect, but the suspect continued to run and has not been found.

Fortunately, no officers were injured in the pursuit or shooting.

Now, the OSBI is investigating the case.