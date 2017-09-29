Bond denied for Stillwater bail bond agent charged with murder

STILLWATER, Okla. – Bond has been denied for an Oklahoma bail bond agent who is charged with murder after she fatally shot a man she was trying to take into custody.

In August, 41-year-old Chasity Carey, of Signature Bail Bonds in Stillwater, called 9-1-1 saying she had just shot a man, identified as 38-year-old Brandon James Williams.

When officers arrived, Williams was found dead at the scene.

Police said Williams was arrested in late July 2017 and charged with three counts of second-degree burglary as well as possession of marijuana.

He was released from jail on August 1, 2017 on a $35,000 bond posted by Chasity Carey.

Carey reportedly told officers she had called Williams to her office that morning with the intent of taking him into custody to revoke his bond and deliver him back to the Payne County Sheriff’s Office.

Carey told investigators a fight broke out between her and Williams during the meeting.

The woman said that during the fight, she grabbed a gun she had in her desk and shot Williams in self-defense.

However, police said witness statements, evidence at the scene and video evidence contradict Carey’s version of the event.

Investigators don’t believe the shooting was a justifiable act of self-defense.

Carey was arrested and charged with one count of first-degree murder.

On Friday, the Stillwater News Press states that a judge denied bond for Carey.

Carey’s attorneys argued that she was not a threat to society and that she should be at home throughout the duration of the case.

However, the judge said her ruling was based on the severity of the charge and the probable cause affidavit.

Her preliminary hearing is set for 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 14.