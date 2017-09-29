× Edmond man accused of possessing thousands of images of child pornography

EDMOND, Okla. – An Edmond man was arrested after he was allegedly found to have thousands of images of child pornography.

In July 2017, a police officer in Edmond was assigned to investigate the sharing of child pornography via the internet.

During the officer’s investigation, she found that Adam Mathew Schneider, 33, was allegedly sharing images of prepubescent girls who appeared to be between 8 to 12 years old posing in various stages of undress online.

The officer noted that the images are lewd and lascivious in nature.

Police were able to track the suspect’s IP address to an Edmond home.

Police said during an initial preview of the suspect’s electronic devices, there was an excess of 6,500 child pornography images located on them.

The images showed prepubescent females between the ages of 6 to 12 years old.

Schneider was arrested and booked into jail for aggravated possession of child pornography, distribution of child pornography, and violation of the computer crimes act.