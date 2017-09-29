Health and Human Services Secretary resigns over travel controversy

WASHINGTON–President Donald Trump accepted the resignation of Tom Price, the embattled health and human services secretary, Friday in the midst of a scandal over his use of private planes.

Price apologized for charter flights; says he’ll reimburse taxpayers and fly commercial.

His trave became a hot topic.

President Donald Trump on Wednesday said “we’ll see” when asked if he would fire Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price in the wake of reports he has used taxpayer-funded private planes for government business.

The President said he is “not happy” about the practice several of his Cabinet members have engaged in.

“I was looking into it and I will look into it. I will tell you personally, I’m not happy about it,” Trump told reporters at the White House. “I am not happy about it I’m going to look at it. I let him know it.”

However, a White House official said Wednesday that President Trump has “no immediate plans” to remove him from the Cabinet.

The President and Price talked Wednesday morning, aides said, during a brief call.