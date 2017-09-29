“It’s Baaack…” FrightFest Returns to Frontier City

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (Sept. 26, 2017) – Frontier City’s FrightFest is back for its 28th year… of FEAR. Enjoy your favorite rides by day followed by a frightful night of haunted attractions and spooky shows as soon as the sun goes down. This year’s FrightFest celebration will run Sept. 30-Oct. 29 on Friday nights (with extended daily hours for Fall Break on October 20), Saturdays, and Sundays.

Haunted Attractions

Dare to be scared in three FREE scare zones before you brave your way through the Nightmare Haunted House – a horrifying maze of terror with over 30 rooms of your worst nightmares brought to life. Admission to the Haunted House is an additional fee per person. Monsters will emerge at 6:00p each evening, and all haunted attractions open shortly after that.

Looking to have a fright-free experience after dark? Purchase an Invisi-Scare Necklace to make yourself “invisible” to the monsters on the main pathways in the park!

Live Entertainment

Bone-chilling shows are making their way to the stages of Frontier City at this year’s FrightFest! All walks of death kick-off each night’s FrightFestivities with our annual Monster Dance and Festival of Fright Parade. Back by popular demand is a carnival-style sideshow you’ll have to see to believe! Hollywood’s own FreakShow Deluxe will shock audiences nightly in the Opera House. Visit FrontierCity.com for a complete list of shows, times, and locations.

Parental discretion is advised for all haunted attractions and nighttime entertainment.

FrightFest Food Drive

Frontier City will be running a food drive during the entire month of October benefiting the BritVil Community Food Pantry in Oklahoma City. Each guest that donates two non-perishable food items will get into the park for just $26.99 + tax – a spooky $13 savings off main gate General Admission.

A selection of FrightFest resources can be found at the link below. To schedule an interview or your own terrifying trip through any of the FrightFest haunted attractions, please contact Alyssa at 405-921-8283 or abaier@frontiercity.com… If you dare.

Learn more about FrightFest

About Frontier City Frontier City Theme Park, operated by Premier Parks, LLC, is Oklahoma’s largest theme park and celebrating its 59th season.

This post sponsored by Frontier City Theme Park.