Joe Biden’s sweet message to Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Vice presidents have each others backs.

That was the message former Vice President Joe Biden sent to “Veep” star Julia Louis-Dreyfus Thursday after the actress revealed she had been diagnosed with breast cancer.

Related: Julia Louis-Dreyfus has breast cancer

“We Veeps stick together,” Biden tweeted along with a picture of him and Louis-Dreyfus from a spoof they did for the 2014 White House Correspondents Dinner. “Jill and I, and all of the Bidens, are with you, Julia.”

We Veeps stick together. Jill and I, and all of the Bidens, are with you, Julia. pic.twitter.com/JP0c2wtrJ6 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 28, 2017

She responded by retweeting him and writing “@JoeBiden yes we do. Love back to all of you.”

.@JoeBiden yes we do. Love back to all of you https://t.co/Vgwm0Vxgsc — Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) September 28, 2017

The pair are both outspoken advocates for cancer research.

Biden lost his 46-year-old son Beau Biden to brain cancer in 2015. The former vice president and his wife Jill launched the Biden Cancer Initiative earlier this year in honor of his son.

Friends and fans have rallied around Louis-Dreyfus.

Her former “Seinfeld” costar Jason Alexander also tweeted his support.

“@OfficialJLD so sorry you have to go thru this, pal, but I know you will prevail,” he wrote. “We are here if/when you need and we love you.”