Jury set to deliberate in Moore beheading trial

NORMAN, Okla. — A jury is expected to go into deliberations Friday to decide the fate of a man accused in a horrific workplace attack.

Alton Nolen is on trial for beheading his coworker Colleen Hufford and stabbing Traci Johnson inside Vaughan Foods in September 2014.

State prosecutors plan to present their final rebuttal witness Friday morning before closing arguments and deliberation. Their first two rebuttal witnesses were two psychologists who refuted claims presented by the defense that Nolen suffering from a mental illness, particularly schizophrenia.

Dr. Jarrod Steffan, a forensic psychologist who testified Thursday, told the court he believes Nolen has a personality disorder with anti-social traits but he [Nolen] knew right from wrong.

If Nolen is found guilty, the trial will enter phase II which will determine sentencing. In this case, the death penalty is a possible option.

Trial resumes at 9:30 a.m.