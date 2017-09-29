× Man who shot at officers, led them on pursuit in Stilwell arrested

STILWELL, Okla. – The man who engaged in a gun battle with Stilwell police Friday morning has been arrested.

Around 5 a.m. Friday, officials with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation say TJ Cain was involved in a drive-by shooting in Stilwell.

When officers spotted the suspect’s vehicle and attempted to pulled him over, Cain fled and led police on a pursuit before crashing in Stilwell.

That’s when Cain got out of the vehicle and began running from police.

During the chase, officials say the suspect fired a weapon at officers and police returned fire. No officers were injured in the shooting.

Cain has been on the run since Friday morning but was arrested Friday evening around 6 p.m. near the location where the shooting took place.

Officials say he has injuries on both legs, presumably from the exchange of gunfire.

He will be taken to the hospital for treatment.