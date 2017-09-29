More Fall weather for your Friday

Look for more Fall weather today with temps more reminiscent of late October under cloudy skies.

There may also be some sprinkles in central Oklahoma on and off through the day with more formidable rains out in western Oklahoma.

Clouds stick around tonight with lows in the middle 50s.

Look for a slow warming trend that takes us into the weekend.

Highs will reach the middle 70s tomorrow and Saturday with plenty of clouds still in place.

Sunshine returns in full force Sunday into next week with highs back in the low to mid 80s.