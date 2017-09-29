New chief of Oklahoma City Fire Department named

OKLAHOMA CITY – A new fire chief has been named for the Oklahoma City Fire Department.

On Friday, City Manager Jim Couch announced that Richard A. Kelley has been selected at the next chief of the Oklahoma City Fire Department.

Chief Kelley has spent more than two decades with the Oklahoma City Fire Department and is currently the department’s Deputy Chief of Operations.

He will now succeed former Fire Chief Keith Bryant after Bryant was named the U.S. Fire Administrator with FEMA.

“Chief Kelley has earned his new position with his leadership and dedication throughout his 26 years of service as a City of Oklahoma City firefighter,” said Couch. “He’s a true reflection of what makes the Fire Department special – knowledge, work ethic and unfailing commitment to public service. The Fire Department is a high-performing organization with momentum that will continue under his leadership.”

Throughout his career, Kelly has fought countless fires, been involved with tornado response and swift-water rescues. He also spent much of his career focusing on rescue programs and special operations.

“I’ve been truly blessed to earn this opportunity, and I’m excited for the challenge and to continue working with my friends and colleagues in the Fire Department,” said Chief Kelley. “I’m fortunate to work in a community that understands the value of public safety services. Leading the Fire Department is an honor that I accept with humility and enthusiasm.”