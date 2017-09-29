Officials: 367 employees to be laid off following food plant closure in Moore

MOORE, Okla. – Officials in one Oklahoma community say hundreds of people are losing their jobs by the end of this year.

On Thursday, employees at Fresh Creative Foods in Moore were notified of layoffs that would affect 367 full-time employees.

Officials say the plant is expected to permanently close by Dec. 1, 2017.

The City of Moore’s Economic Development Office announced that it will begin working with various workforce agencies to help those employees find new jobs.

If you are looking for employment opportunities, call the local Workforce Oklahoma office at (405) 234-5000.