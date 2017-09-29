Oklahoma City family searching for missing horse

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City family is desperately searching for a horse who they believe was stolen from their pasture.

Family members tell KFOR that they believe their Palomino Gelding was taken from their property in the middle of the night.

According to the police report, officers were called to the property along Hogback Rd. in Oklahoma City on Sep. 26 after the owner discovered that his horse was missing.

He told police that he fed the horse around 8 p.m. on Sept. 25, but noticed that it was missing from the pasture around 7:30 a.m. the next morning.

Family members say the horse has never gotten out before, and they tell KFOR that it wouldn’t have left the other horse on the property.

The horse is about 5’4″ tall at the top of his back, and has a light sandy colored coat with a light blonde mane and tail.

Family members say the horse is worth about $5,000.