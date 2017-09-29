Oklahoma City Mayor declares every day as ‘Russell Westbrook Day’

OKLAHOMA CITY – The news on Friday afternoon was a welcome surprise for Oklahoma City Thunder fans.

The Oklahoma City Thunder confirmed that Russell Westbrook had signed a multi-year contract extension. However, the terms of the agreement were not released.

ESPN reports that agreed to a five-year, $205 million contract extension, making his total contract the largest in NBA history- worth $233 million over six years.

“I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again, there is no place I would rather be than Oklahoma City,” said Westbrook. “I am so honored to have the opportunity to continue my career here with the Thunder. From day one the support that Mr. Bennett, Sam, Troy and the entire organization have given me and my family has been incredible, and we are so grateful. When you play in Oklahoma City you play in front of the best fans in the world, I’m looking forward to bringing everything I’ve got, for them, this city and for this organization. WHY NOT?”

Westbrook had until October 16 to sign the extension, or he would have had to have waited until next summer.

The date he selected to sign the extension may not have been by happenstance- Sept. 29 just happens to be Kevin Durant’s birthday.

Following the announcement, Oklahoma City Mayor Mick Cornett signed an official proclamation to make every day ‘Russell Westbrook Day.’

By Mayor Mick Cornett's official proclamation: From this day forward, Every Day is Russell Westbrook Day. #WhyNot pic.twitter.com/qh34ny7IfA — City of OKC (@cityofokc) September 29, 2017

The proclamation lists off Westbrook’s accolades on the court, but also talks about his work in the community.

“Whereas, Russell is also the MVP in OKC – his charitable work through his Why Not? Foundation includes efforts to improve childhood reading by establishing a “Russell’s Reading Room” in area schools; he provides brand new books for the elementary school children, including one book for them to take home and enjoy.”

It adds, “The City of Oklahoma City has a commitment to efficient government, but can’t keep up with all of Russell’s myriad accomplishments. Now, therefore, I, Mick Cornett, Mayor of The City of Oklahoma City, do hereby proclaim EVERY DAY as RUSSELL WESTBROOK DAY in Oklahoma City.”

It’s official. Every day is Russell Westbrook Day. pic.twitter.com/0HY2Lc9gu9 — Mick Cornett (@MickCornett) September 29, 2017