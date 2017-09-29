× Oklahoma City officer placed on leave after firing shot at woman armed with pistol

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City police officer has been placed on routine administrative leave after he allegedly fired a shot a suicidal woman armed with a gun.

Around 1 a.m. on Sept. 27, officers were called to a suicidal woman at an apartment complex along S.W. 89th St. in Oklahoma City.

Investigators say the woman, who was inside a vehicle, was threatening to shoot herself.

When officers were on the scene, authorities say the woman stepped out of the vehicle and was still armed with the pistol.

At some point, Officer Derik Rawson fired a shot at the woman while another officer fired a beanbag shotgun at her twice. The bullet missed her, but she was hit with both bean bags.

Investigators say the pistol was quickly taken away from her and she was taken to a nearby hospital for a mental health evaluation.

Fortunately, no one was seriously injured during the incident.

However, police officials say Officer Rawson was placed on routine administrative leave as they investigate the use of force.