ADA, Okla. – An Oklahoma school bus driver died this week after crashing into a home.

On Wednesday, an Ada bus driver suffered a medical episode and veered off the road, hitting a house, KXII reports.

Police said there were three students on board the bus at the time of the accident.

Fortunately, the students and the people inside the home were not injured.

The bus driver was rushed to the hospital where he later died.