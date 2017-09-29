× OSU student accused of taking pictures of people in bathroom stalls

STILLWATER, Okla. – A student at Oklahoma State University is accused of taking pictures of people in bathroom stalls.

Last week, a man called police saying he saw 18-year-old Craig Alan Fletcher taking photos of people in bathroom stalls, according to an affidavit obtained by the Stillwater News Press.

The man said he was sitting in one of the bathroom stalls in the Edmon Low Library when he noticed a phone camera peeking under the stall next to him.

The man reportedly told police that the suspect took multiple pictures.

When police confronted Fletcher and asked him if he had any pictures of people in bathroom stalls, the 18-year-old responded “probably.”

Fletcher was arrested and booked into the Payne County jail for using electronic equipment for lewd or lascivious purpose.