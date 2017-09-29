× Plaza Mayor at the Crossroads to close to the public at end of October

OKLAHOMA CITY – A mall that used to house several popular stores in Oklahoma City will be closing its doors, according to some tenants.

Several shop owners told KFOR that they received a letter that the Plaza Mayor at the Crossroads, formerly known as Crossroads Mall, would be closing.

The letter, which was provided to KFOR, said that the Plaza Mayor would close to the public on Oct. 31, 2017.

“Unfortunately, it has become apparent that the ownership can no longer keep the mall operating due to the low rents paid versus the costs to run the mall. While this decision was a very difficult one to make, the ownership hopes that you will understand,” the letter from CRM Properties Group read. “CRM Properties Group truly regrets that these actions are necessary. Your tenancy has been deeply appreciated at Plaza Mayor.”

On Friday afternoon, CRM Properties Group announced that it would be closing the Plaza Mayor at the Crossroads.

“CRM has made countless efforts over the past several years exploring every opportunity for the success of Plaza Mayor to remain as a retail shopping destination. The current retail environment has not provided CRM the opportunity to attract much needed large retail tenants. CRM has exhausted all possibilities in the current economic market to make Plaza Mayor a viable mall. With low tenancy, lack of activity and a tremendous economic burden, CRM finds itself with no other choice but to close effective October 31, 2017,” the company said in a statement.

At this point, officials say the future plans of the mall are currently unknown. CRM says it will work with city and state leaders to determine ‘the highest and best use of the property’ to serve the community.