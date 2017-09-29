Texas man indicted on 2 counts of killing bald eagles

DALLAS – A Texas man has been indicted on two counts of killing bald eagles.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department announced Friday that 82-year-old Jackie Brister, of Bend, Texas, had been indicted by a Lampasas County grand jury on the counts related to a January incident.

Brister faces additional charges on allegations that he captured and killed other protected non-game birds including several types of vultures.

The charges stem from an investigation launched by game wardens in January when a bald eagle wounded by a rifle shot was reported near Bend. The eagle eventually died.

The misdemeanor citations for taking of non-game birds are punishable by fines between $25 and $500 each. Brister could also face civil restitution of more than $10,000 for each bird.