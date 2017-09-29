Watch: Oklahoma police officers rescue kitten trapped in patrol car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PURCELL, Okla. - A group of local officers worked to rescue one of Oklahoma's littlest citizens.

Police officers in Purcell made an unusual discovery on Tuesday evening when they heard a little extra purr coming from a patrol car! They found a kitten tucked away in the patrol car, and had to put in a bit of work to get the little guy out safely.

It wasn't an easy task since the cat was a little reluctant and scared to leave its new home.

After some effort and a little elbow grease by the officers, the kitten was rescued.

Officials with the Purcell Police Department tell KFOR the kitten is in the care of one of the department's communications officers.

