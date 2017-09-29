Where to get free, discounted cups of coffee in honor of National Coffee Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Coffee lovers and caffeine devotees, rejoice! National Coffee Day is here and stores around the country have deals in honor of the occasion.

Dunkin' Donuts: Dunkin' Donuts is offering a buy-one-get-one-free coffee deal. Buy a medium or larger cup of hot coffee and get a medium hot coffee free at participating locations.

Celebrate #NationalCoffeeDay, 9/29, with a FREE Medium hot coffee when you purchase a Medium or Larger hot coffee! 💕☕️ pic.twitter.com/uEhAeKjCl0 — Dunkin' Donuts (@DunkinDonuts) September 26, 2017

Sharing is caring so celebrate #NationalCoffeeDay with a friend and a free Medium hot coffee when you buy a Medium or Larger hot coffee! ☕️ pic.twitter.com/FkjIZ1VuGy — Dunkin' Donuts (@DunkinDonuts) September 29, 2017

Cinnabon: Cinnabon is offering free 12 oz. cups of coffee all day.

Get a FREE 12oz coffee on 9/29 all day! #SweetTalk pic.twitter.com/idbG6adT9U — Cinnabon (@Cinnabon) September 26, 2017

Krispy Kreme: Krispy Kreme is celebrating National Coffee Day for three days. From Sept. 29th to Oct. 1st, you can get any size hot coffee for free or any small iced premium coffee for free.

McDonald's: McDonald's is selling its small McCafe drinks for $2 on Sept. 29th.