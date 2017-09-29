Where to get free, discounted cups of coffee in honor of National Coffee Day

Coffee lovers and caffeine devotees, rejoice! National Coffee Day is here and stores around the country have deals in honor of the occasion.
Dunkin' Donuts: Dunkin' Donuts is offering a buy-one-get-one-free coffee deal. Buy a medium or larger cup of hot coffee and get a medium hot coffee free at participating locations.
Cinnabon: Cinnabon is offering free 12 oz. cups of coffee all day.
Krispy Kreme: Krispy Kreme is celebrating National Coffee Day for three days. From Sept. 29th to Oct. 1st, you can get any size hot coffee for free or any small iced premium coffee for free.
McDonald's: McDonald's is selling its small McCafe drinks for $2 on Sept. 29th.