Cowboys and Red Raiders Tied After One Quarter

Oklahoma State’s football team is tied with Texas Tech 7-7 after one quarter at Jones Stadium in Lubbock, Texas, on Saturday night.

The Cowboys stopped Texas Tech on three downs to start the game, then got the ball and marched 68 yards in 7 plays, with Mason Rudolph passing over the middle to James Washington for a 14-yard touchdown and a 7-0 lead.

After holding Tech’s offense to just 15 yards in six plays, OSU was marching again and threatening to add to their lead.

That’s when the Red Raider defense made a big play, as DeMarcus Fields intercepted Rudolph and returned it 95 yards for a touchdown to tie the game a 7 with 7:42 to play in the first quarter.

The Cowboys marched into position to score on their next possession, but the drive bogged down and Matt Ammendola missed a 22-yard field goal attempt, clanking it off the right upright.

Oklahoma State has won eight straight meetings against Texas Tech.