Man pulls gun on woman who refused to talk to him

NEW ORLEANS, LA. (WGNO) — The NOPD has arrested a man who pulled a gun on a woman who refused to give him her name.
The incident occurred on September 27 in the 7100 block of Crowder Boulevard.
30-year-old Kenyatta Dearmas approached the two women and attempted to start a conversation, according to the NOPD.
When one of the women refused to talk to Dearmas and wouldn’t give him her name, he began yelling at her.
Dearmas pulled out a handgun, activated the gun’s laser light, and began waving it at the woman before leaving, according to the NOPD.
Officers arrested and booked Dearmas with aggravated assault with a firearm and illegal carrying of a weapon.