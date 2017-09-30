Mixed sunny, cloudy skies with warm temperatures for Saturday

Looks like a really nice weekend in the making! There’s a chance for showers across western OK Saturday afternoon / evening but don’t cancel any plans. Mainly just hit and miss and won’t last that long if they occur at all. It should stay dry across central and eastern OK Saturday.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s with light winds from the east and southeast.

Sunday looks even better. There’s a low chance for showers very early Sunday morning mainly across northwestern OK. Otherwise, more sunny skies, stronger south winds and warmer temps in the forecast for Sunday afternoon. Highs mainly 80s with south winds increasing to 15-30 mph out west and generally 10-20 mph central and east.

Our next cold front is due Tuesday night and Wednesday with showers and t’storms and cooler temps moving in!