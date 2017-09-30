PE teacher accused of tying jump ropes around students’ necks as form of discipline

FRESNO, Cal. – A teacher has been arrested after officials say he allegedly tied jump ropes around students’ necks as a form of discipline.

64-year-old Peter Samhammer is an elementary physical education teacher in Fresno, California.

Officials responded to the school after reports that students were injured on the playground during Samhammer’s class, reports the Fresno Bee.

According to the sheriff’s office, Samhammer would put the rope around the students’ necks, briefly tighten it, and then let go.

Red marks were found on several students’ necks and shoulders.

The children were between the ages of 9 and 11.

Samhammer was placed on administrative leave and faces four felony child abuse charges.

The Central Unified School District released a statement saying:

“Mr. Samhammer is on official administrative leave. Student safety is a top priority for the district and as such, we are fully cooperating with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office and will continue to do so throughout the course of its investigation.”