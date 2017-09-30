Plaza Mayor at the Crossroads to close in October

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY -It’s been a metro landmark for more than 40 years, with its angular architecture standing above south Oklahoma City.

Now, Plaza Mayor, formerly Crossroads Mall, will officially shut its doors on October 31.

“It looks like a ghost town and it saddens me to think that this was once the hub of the community,” said shopper Toni Hall.

After years of decline, Crossroads changed ownership and was rebranded as Plaza Mayor at the Crossroads. But that dream only lasted a few years.

“It's very sad. I don't see it coming back. I see it being bulldozed and probably putting a hotel up,” said Hall.

The mall's management sent a letter to businesses in the mall on Friday, saying the owner could no longer afford to keep up with operating costs and low rents.

It was hard news to take.

“It was the news that the mall will be shutting down October 31 to the general public and then we have up until November 15 to actually be off the premises and moved out completely,” said Joseph Howard, owner of Faded Canvas Barber Studio.

CRM Properties says it’s struggled to keep the mall open and has exhausted all options.

Meanwhile, Howard is wondering what his options are.

“It was just all of the sudden and it's not just me here,” he said. “I got other barbers that work with me as well and I'm thinking about them. What are they going to do if this gets shut down? They can't make a living for their families.”

Santa Fe South Charter High School is also located at the mall where a former department store used to be.

The superintendent of the school says CRM Properties doesn’t own the portion of the mall the school occupies, so the closure doesn’t apply to the school.