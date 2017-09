OKLAHOMA CITY – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 85-year-old man.

Police are looking for Eddie Smith who is described as a black male who was last seen in the 600 block of N.E. 6th Street Friday around 1 p.m.

He may be in a gray, 2005 Chevy Malibu (4-door) with the Oklahoma tag AFM342.

Officials believe he left to go see his wife at Midwest City Regional Hospital.

If you see Smith or know his whereabouts, call police.