Teacher’s assistant arrested, charged with rape of high school student

NEW YORK - A teacher's assistant in New York was arrested and charged with rape.

27-year-old Marcus Johnson works with students with autism at the high school.

Pix 11 reports the victim was not in Johnson's class.

Officials say it began when the student was 14 years old and happened several times.

Johnson has been charged with rape in the second degree, rape in the third degree and endangering the welfare of a child.

Students and parents say they're shocked it happened.

"I was shocked," said one parent. "Nothing like this has ever happened in our school district, let alone the high school."

"I don't know him personally," said a student at the school. "We weren't expecting it."

Johnson's attorney said they had "No comment" at court Friday.

The Bay Shore School District issued a statement saying they:

"...became aware of an allegation involving an improper relationship occurring outside of school between a female high school student and a male paraprofessional. The matter was promptly investigated by school officials and referred to the Suffolk County Police Department resulting in an arrest. The safety of our students is always our paramount concern. We will continue to cooperate with the police department on this matter."