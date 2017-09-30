Thousands gather in Oklahoma City for Walk to End Alzheimer’s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - An estimated 10,000 Oklahomans participated Saturday morning for the annual Walk to End Alzheimer's.

The event is the association's biggest fundraiser of the year, with proceeds benefiting research and programs for people living with Alzheimer's disease.

News 4's Lance West has served as the emcee for the event for the last four years. He's motivated by the death of his father, Larry, who died in 2014 from the dreaded disease.

The goal for this year is $665,000.

The Alzheimer's Association, Oklahoma Chapter tells News 4 they currently have raised about 75% of their ambitious goal.

If you'd like to contribute, click here.