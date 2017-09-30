Thunder React To Record Russell Westbrook Contract Extension

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A day after Russell Westbrook signed the biggest contract in NBA history, five years for $205 million, the Oklahoma City Thunder reacted to the record breaking deal.

Westbrook will speak about the deal at the Thunder's 10th annual Blue-White Scrimmage on Sunday, October 1, from Edmond North High School.

On Saturday, Thunder head coach, Billy Donovan, and fellow stars, Paul George and Carmelo Anthony, reacted to the deal.

When asked if Westbrook's extension would impact his decision to stay with the Thunder beyond the 2017-18 season, Paul George said, "Absolutely."

For what Anthony thought and their full comments watch the video above.