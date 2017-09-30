Tulsa County detention officer arrested on allegation of sex with inmate

TULSA, Okla. – A Tulsa County detention officer has surrendered to authorities after a warrant was issued for her arrest on a charge of sexual battery.

The Tulsa County sheriff’s office said in a release late Friday that Ashley Michelle Smith had turned herself in at the county jail.

A warrant for her arrest was signed by a judge earlier Friday.

Authorities say Smith is accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with an inmate at the jail.

Smith has been on administrative leave since September 8 when the allegation surfaced.

She was hired as a detention officer in May of this year.