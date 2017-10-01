× Oklahoma County tactical team is responding to a possible barricaded suspect

HARRAH, Okla—Oklahoma County tactical team is responding to a possible barricaded suspect after an attempted burglary in Harrah on Sunday night.

The incident happened near the 8000 block of N Luther Road.

Officials say the homeowners, who were not home at the time, called police after their alarm was set off during an attempted burglary.

Officials believe the suspect has barricaded themselves in the home. It is unknown whether they are armed.

We are told that the public is not in danger.

This is a developing story. Check back for more information.