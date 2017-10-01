Warm temps for the start of October across Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA – October is starting off on the warm side for sure! After some morning clouds, look for mostly sunny skies this Sunday afternoon, south winds and highs warming upper 70s to mid 80s.

The warm weather continues tomorrow with gusty south winds, temps bumping up into the mid 80s Monday afternoon with mostly sunny skies.

Our next cold front is coming in Tuesday night and Wednesday and stalls out across the area for a couple of days. So, an increasing chance for scattered t’storms by late Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Highs 70s and 80s.

Then, a storm system coming in Friday into Saturday means another chance for scattered t’storms. Some could be heavy as this system moves across the state early Saturday morning.

Then, another stronger cold front early next week!