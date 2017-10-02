× Church says Oklahoma woman among victims of Las Vegas mass shooting

An Oklahoma woman is among the victims of a mass shooting that happened on Sunday night at a concert in Las Vegas, according to a metro church.

On Monday, the Balko Baptist Church said Krissy and Dewayne Perry’s youngest daughter, Shelby Perry, was at the scene.

The church said that’s when Shelby was shot in the arm and she is now preparing for surgery.

Her parents reportedly could not get a flight out so they are driving to her.

“Please pray for Shelby, safe travels for her parents, the doctors and surgeons, plus all others affected by this terrible event,” the church said.

The victim’s sister, Alyssa Wade, said Shelby’s had X-rays taken and is stable, so others are being treated first.

Wade hopes the family will make it to Vegas by Monday night.

“Thank you everyone for your prayers,” she said. “Please keep them coming.”

A friend of the family, Stephanie Clark, said a donation account has been set up at First Security Bank in Beaver, Oklahoma.

Clark said it’s to assist Dewayne and Krissy with travel expenses and medical expenses for Shelby.

“Please donate and show this family our Panhandle love & support,” she said.