Construction Trailer Stolen

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla – A trailer full construction tools was stolen with sparks flying down the street around 2:45 A.M. Saturday morning.

The trailer belongs to Patrick Myers, pleading to get his trailer back.

“They got pretty much every tool I own. I realized today that I didn`t even have a hammer and Friday I had about $20,000 worth of tools,” Myers said.

Several neighbors caught the suspects driving the trailer at high speeds traveling east on NW 13th street.

Grooves from the trailer can even be seen all the way to Virginia street.

Myers life work was in that trailer with everything from compressors to drills, sanding pads to shop-vacs, gone.

“There was a hammer in there from the guy I worked for when I was 17 years old,” Myers said.

Having lost his daughter a year ago, Myers was trying to rebuild his life.

He says he called the police and made a report, but he has yet to hear back from the police department.

Myers did say that the thieves did leave behind evidence though.

“They left their crowbar here, that’s not mine, definitely not mine, they even left the broken lock here”.

With everything stolen, Myers has a plea.

“Please bring me my trailer back, you’re hurting somebody that doesn’t need this right now, this is the last thing I need”.

If you have any information regarding the stolen trailer please call the police.