Cooking with Kyle: Apple cinnamon raisin bread offers taste of fall 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - It's October, fall is here and we are all in the mood for the tastes and smells of the season.

This bread makes for a spectacular breakfast and may also be enjoyed as a dessert.

3/4 C vegetable oil

2 eggs

2 t vanilla extract

1 1/2 C all-purpose flour

1 1/4 C sugar

2 t ground cinnamon

3/4 t salt

3/4 t baking soda

1 t ground clove

1/4 t baking powder

1 1/2 C peeled, chopped Granny Smith apples

1/2 cup raisins

Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Grease 9"x5" loaf pan.

Whisk together eggs, oil and vanilla. In separate bowl, sift together dry ingredients.

Combine wet and dry thoroughly. Fold in raisins and apples.

Pour mixture into greased pan; bake 1 hour or until knife inserted in center comes out clean.

Allow bread to cool slightly before removing from pan.