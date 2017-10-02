Edmond Police Department holds fundraiser for officer with brain cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARCADIA, Okla. - The Edmond Police Department gathered at the Route 66 softball fields in Arcadia Sunday afternoon to support one of their own.

16 different teams participated in the 5th annual Matt Terry Softball Tournament, named after an Edmond detective who died.

Every year, the department picks an officer with a need.

“And this year we have Officer Nick Tant,” said Edmond Police Department spokesperson, Jenny Wagnon. “Last October, he was diagnosed with brain cancer and had a brain tumor removed.”

Officer Tant is a school resource officer.

He says the battle with the illness has been difficult on his family, especially his two daughters.

“It’s been a struggle for them. Because they go from seeing a dad that does everything that they need him to do to a dad that can’t reach down underneath the cabinet and pull out a pan,” said Officer Tant.

Officer Tant is pretty much done with his treatment now.

He has to get maintenance chemo and will have an MRI done every couple months.

He has a prosthetic in his brain as well.

He says he has played in this tournament every since it started and never did he imagine he would be the beneficiary.

“I mean this is absolutely just incredible,” said Officer Tant. “I mean not only obviously my blue family, the members of the police department but just all the other folks that have come out that have a heart that want to support our police department.”

Officer Tant is expected to go back to work without any restrictions this week.

Wagnon tells us they raised about $11,000 at the softball tournament.

That money will go to Officer Tant and his family for the medical expenses they have incurred.