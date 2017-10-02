Expect mostly sunny skies, gusty south winds, warm temps to start off your work week

Another warm October day in the forecast.

For today expect mostly sunny skies, gusty south winds and warm temperatures. Highs will climb well into the 80s this afternoon with south winds 15-30 mph and gusty.

A cold front moving across the Rockies will stall just north or perhaps in northern OK Tuesday and Wednesday. At the same time low level moisture surging north from the Gulf Coast means scattered showers and t’storms in the forecast Tuesday and Wednesday.

Another fast moving system arrives late Friday into Saturday morning with more rain chances. Yet another stronger cold front early next week.

It’s a Fall weather pattern and that means active with fronts coming in every few days.